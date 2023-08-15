Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Red Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas and his .475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .255 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Vargas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 49 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|32
|.275
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.287
|.471
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|5/1
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.16 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
