Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .675 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 133 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .482.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Thomas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .211.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this season (89 of 118), with multiple hits 36 times (30.5%).

Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's homered in 19 of them (16.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 64 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .310 AVG .259 .346 OBP .313 .513 SLG .453 27 XBH 24 9 HR 11 36 RBI 32 52/10 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings