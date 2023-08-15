You can find player prop bet odds for Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and others on the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 133 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.329/.482 on the year.

Thomas will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has recorded 126 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 63 runs.

He has a .281/.326/.416 slash line on the season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Aug. 13 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 10 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Nick Pivetta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Pivetta Stats

Nick Pivetta (8-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Pivetta has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.

He has made 28 appearances and finished 12 of them without allowing an earned run.

Pivetta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 9 5.0 4 2 2 8 2 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 4.0 6 3 3 2 2 at Mariners Jul. 31 7.1 5 3 3 10 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1.0 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Turner Stats

Turner has recorded 118 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.354/.488 so far this year.

Turner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs and two RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 79 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.333/.509 on the season.

Devers takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double and two walks.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

