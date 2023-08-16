Alex Call vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .125 with seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start James Paxton) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .196 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 44 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 49 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23 games this year (24.0%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30.2% of his games this season (29 of 96), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.213
|AVG
|.181
|.294
|OBP
|.308
|.325
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|34/19
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
