C.J. Abrams vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams battle James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .256.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.5% of those games.
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (26.4%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (40.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.263
|AVG
|.249
|.323
|OBP
|.294
|.414
|SLG
|.410
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|41/13
|K/BB
|46/7
|15
|SB
|15
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 3.36 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
