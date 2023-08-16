Dominic Smith and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox and James Paxton on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 109 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 131st in slugging.

Smith has had a hit in 73 of 112 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 31 times (27.7%).

In 4.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games.

He has scored in 38 of 112 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .259 AVG .278 .329 OBP .352 .310 SLG .388 6 XBH 16 2 HR 3 13 RBI 18 35/15 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

