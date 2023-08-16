Joey Meneses -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .279 with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 79 of 112 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 34.8% of his games this year, Meneses has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 39.3% of his games this year (44 of 112), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .290 AVG .267 .332 OBP .318 .437 SLG .389 21 XBH 17 6 HR 5 31 RBI 32 43/15 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

