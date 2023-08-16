Joey Meneses vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .279 with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 79 of 112 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34.8% of his games this year, Meneses has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this year (44 of 112), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.290
|AVG
|.267
|.332
|OBP
|.318
|.437
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|32
|43/15
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Paxton (7-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
