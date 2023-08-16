The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Red Sox.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .257 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Ruiz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with two homers.

In 61 of 100 games this season (61.0%) Ruiz has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (13.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Ruiz has driven home a run in 35 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 32 of 100 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .256 AVG .259 .293 OBP .330 .378 SLG .443 14 XBH 17 4 HR 10 19 RBI 28 22/7 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

