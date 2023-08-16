Keibert Ruiz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Red Sox.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .257 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Ruiz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with two homers.
- In 61 of 100 games this season (61.0%) Ruiz has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (13.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Ruiz has driven home a run in 35 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 32 of 100 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.256
|AVG
|.259
|.293
|OBP
|.330
|.378
|SLG
|.443
|14
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|28
|22/7
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Paxton (7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.36, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
