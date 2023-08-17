After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 45 walks while hitting .195.
  • Call has recorded a hit in 49 of 97 games this season (50.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.4%).
  • Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Call has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 50
.210 AVG .181
.295 OBP .308
.321 SLG .259
11 XBH 7
3 HR 3
23 RBI 10
34/20 K/BB 35/25
4 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Sale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.52 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
