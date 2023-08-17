Ildemaro Vargas vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .248 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 30 of 51 games this year (58.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (17.6%).
- He has homered in four games this year (7.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has driven home a run in 14 games this year (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 18 of 51 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|32
|.254
|AVG
|.245
|.262
|OBP
|.287
|.424
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
