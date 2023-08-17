Ildemaro Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)



Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .248 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Vargas has gotten a hit in 30 of 51 games this year (58.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (17.6%).
  • He has homered in four games this year (7.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas has driven home a run in 14 games this year (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 18 of 51 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 32
.254 AVG .245
.262 OBP .287
.424 SLG .373
4 XBH 10
3 HR 1
10 RBI 15
6/1 K/BB 6/6
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Sale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
