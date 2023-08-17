Jeter Downs returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Chris Sale and the Boston Red SoxAugust 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 13, when he went 1-for-1 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Jeter Downs Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jeter Downs At The Plate (2022)

  • Downs hit .154 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • A season ago, Downs had at least one hit in four of 13 games (30.8%), including two or more hits twice.
  • He homered once out of 13 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In three of 13 games last year, Downs picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He crossed home in three of 13 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jeter Downs Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 6
.100 AVG .211
.095 OBP .250
.100 SLG .421
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
13/0 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
