The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks while batting .257.

Ruiz enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .364 with three homers.

In 62 of 101 games this year (61.4%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).

He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (32.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .255 AVG .259 .292 OBP .330 .391 SLG .443 15 XBH 17 5 HR 10 22 RBI 28 22/7 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings