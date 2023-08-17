Thursday's game between the Washington Nationals (54-67) and the Boston Red Sox (63-57) at Nationals Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on August 17.

The probable starters are Chris Sale (5-2) for the Red Sox and Patrick Corbin (7-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.

The Nationals have come away with 45 wins in the 106 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 21 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (527 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule