Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Washington Nationals looking to shut down Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +150 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -185 +150 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Nationals have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 45, or 42.5%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington is 21-24 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of its 119 opportunities.

The Nationals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-35 28-32 26-25 28-41 34-42 20-24

