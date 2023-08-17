How to Watch the Nationals vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17
Justin Turner and Lane Thomas will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 112 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- Washington ranks 18th in the majors with 527 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Patrick Corbin (7-11) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 25th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up no earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 24 starts this season.
- Corbin has 23 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-2
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Paul Blackburn
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Luis Medina
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Nick Pivetta
|8/16/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
|8/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Sale
|8/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Taijuan Walker
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Luis Severino
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Randy Vasquez
