Justin Turner and Lane Thomas will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 112 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington ranks 18th in the majors with 527 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (7-11) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up no earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 24 starts this season.

Corbin has 23 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Joan Adon Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox - Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies - Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Taijuan Walker 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Luis Severino 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Randy Vasquez

