The Boston Red Sox (63-57) and the Washington Nationals (54-67) will match up on Thursday, August 17 at Nationals Park, with Chris Sale starting for the Red Sox and Patrick Corbin taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to upset. The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.52 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (7-11, 4.92 ERA)

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 30 out of the 55 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 7-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 6-4 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 45 wins in the 106 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 21-24 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Stone Garrett 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th

