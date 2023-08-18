The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (hitting .097 in his past 10 games, with seven walks and an RBI), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .193 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.

In 50.0% of his 98 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Call has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this season (30.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .206 AVG .181 .294 OBP .308 .315 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 23 RBI 10 35/21 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings