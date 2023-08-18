C.J. Abrams vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, C.J. Abrams (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Red Sox.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .253.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Abrams has had an RBI in 29 games this year (25.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this year (41.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.257
|AVG
|.249
|.320
|OBP
|.294
|.406
|SLG
|.410
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|42/13
|K/BB
|46/7
|18
|SB
|15
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Lorenzen (7-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed nine scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.043 WHIP ranks fourth, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 53rd.
