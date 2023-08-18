Dominic Smith vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .338 this season while batting .266 with 35 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.4%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.4% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1%.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.254
|AVG
|.278
|.323
|OBP
|.352
|.303
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|18
|35/15
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Lorenzen (7-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals, the righty went nine scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 31-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.043 WHIP ranks fourth, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
