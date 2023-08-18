The Washington Mystics (14-16) will visit the Indiana Fever (8-23) after dropping nine consecutive road games. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 18, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Fever matchup.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-3.5) 161 -166 +140
BetMGM Mystics (-3.5) 161.5 -165 +140
PointsBet Mystics (-3.5) 160.5 -175 +135
Tipico Mystics (-3.5) 160.5 -180 +145

Mystics vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Fever have won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • Washington has an ATS record of 7-7 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
  • Indiana has covered the spread nine times this year (9-6 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Mystics' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
  • A total of 15 Fever games this year have hit the over.

