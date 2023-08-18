One game after putting up 30 points in an 83-76 win over the Sky, Brittney Sykes leads the Washington Mystics (14-16) on the road against the Indiana Fever (8-23) on Friday, August 18, 2023. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Mystics vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Fever 83 Mystics 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-0.7)

Indiana (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 164.2

Mystics vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Washington is 13-16-0 this year.

Washington has seen 12 of its 29 games hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics score 80.8 points per game and allow 81.9, making them sixth in the WNBA on offense and fifth defensively.

Washington is the third-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (32.1) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.0).

In 2023, the Mystics are third-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

In 2023 the Mystics are sixth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

In 2023, the Mystics are ninth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.4%).

Washington takes 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.9% of Washington's buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.1% are 2-pointers.

