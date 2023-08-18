Friday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (66-55) and the Washington Nationals (55-67) squaring off at Nationals Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 18.

The Phillies will call on Michael Lorenzen (7-7) versus the Nationals and Joan Adon (1-0).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (43%) in those games.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 21 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (537 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule