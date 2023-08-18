Player prop bet options for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 68 RBI (135 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.328/.475 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 130 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 68 runs.

He's slashing .283/.329/.422 so far this year.

Meneses has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with four doubles, two walks and five RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 2-for-5 2 0 5 4 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Lorenzen Stats

Michael Lorenzen (7-7) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 21st start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.043 WHIP ranks fourth, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 53rd.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Aug. 9 9.0 0 0 0 5 4 at Marlins Aug. 3 8.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 5.0 5 3 3 7 1 at Royals Jul. 20 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 at Mariners Jul. 15 6.2 2 0 0 7 5

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Stott Stats

Stott has 131 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .297/.342/.438 on the year.

Stott will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 21 doubles, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 75 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.336/.424 so far this season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0

