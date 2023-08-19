In the 2023 Women's World Cup third-place game on August 19 at 4:00 AM ET, Sweden will play Australia. These teams were defeated by Spain and England, respectively, in the semifinals.

Sweden is +146 to take third place at the World Cup, and Australia is +178. An over/under of 2.5 goals (with the over at -118 and the under at -110) has been set for this match.

Sweden vs. Australia Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Suncorp Stadium TV Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Total: 2.5

2.5 Sweden Moneyline: +146

+146 Australia Moneyline: +178

Sweden vs. Australia World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams rack up a combined 3.7 goals per game, 1.2 more than this match's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 1.7 goals per game, 0.8 fewer than this match's over/under.

Sweden has won all three games when favored on the moneyline this tournament.

Sweden has played as a moneyline favorite of +146 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

Australia has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 0-1-1 in those games.

Australia has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +178 odds on them winning this game.

Sweden World Cup Stats

In six matches for Sweden in Women's World Cup, Amanda Ilestedt has netted four goals with zero assists.

Rebecka Blomqvist has netted three goals without an assist in six matches for Sweden in Women's World Cup.

Sofia Jakobsson has totaled two assists for Sweden without finding the back of the net in six matches in Women's World Cup.

Jonna Andersson has collected two assists for Sweden in Women's World Cup without scoring a goal.

Australia World Cup Stats

In six Women's World Cup matches for Australia, Hayley Raso has scored three goals (sixth in Women's World Cup play).

Caitlin Foord has chipped in with one goal and two assists in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup, Emily van Egmond has one goal (in six matches) and one assist.

Australia's Mary Fowler has tallied one goal with one assist in Women's World Cup.

Sweden vs. Australia Recent Performance

So far this year, Sweden is 6-2-2 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +10. In 2022, it was 7-2-2 in such matches (+10 goal differential).

Sweden's last game was a 2-1 loss to Spain while being outshot by seven in the match, 12 to five.

Australia is 8-0-2 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +11. In 2022, it was 6-1-4 in such matches (+6 goal differential).

Its last time out on August 16 versus England, Australia endured a 3-1 defeat, and was outshot 14 to 11.

Sweden Roster

Name Age Number Club Zecira Musovic 27 1 Chelsea FC (England) Jonna Andersson 30 2 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Linda Sembrant 36 3 Juventus Turin (Italy) Stina Lennartsson 26 4 - Anna Sandberg 20 5 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Magdalena Eriksson 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Madelen Janogy 27 7 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Lina Hurtig 27 8 Arsenal WFC (England) Kosovare Asllani 34 9 AC Milan (Italy) Sofia Jakobsson 33 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Stina Blackstenius 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England) Jennifer Falk 30 12 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Amanda Ilestedt 30 13 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Nathalie Bjorn 26 14 Everton FC (England) Rebecka Blomqvist 26 15 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Filippa Angeldal 26 16 Manchester City WFC (England) Caroline Seger 38 17 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Fridolina Rolfo 29 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Johanna Kaneryd 26 19 Chelsea FC (England) Hanna Bennison 20 20 Everton FC (England) Tove Enblom 28 21 KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden) Olivia Schough 32 22 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Elin Rubensson 30 23 BK Hacken FF (Sweden)

Australia Roster

Name Age Number Club Lydia Williams 35 1 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Courtney Nevin 21 2 Leicester City WFC (England) Aivi Luik 38 3 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Clare Polkinghorne 34 4 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Cortnee Vine 25 5 Sydney FC (Australia) Clare Wheeler 25 6 Everton FC (England) Steph Catley 29 7 Arsenal WFC (England) Alexandra Chidiac 24 8 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Caitlin Foord 28 9 Arsenal WFC (England) Emily van Egmond 30 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Mary Fowler 20 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Teagan Micah 25 12 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Tameka Yallop 32 13 SK Brann (Norway) Alanna Kennedy 28 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Clare Hunt 24 15 Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) Hayley Raso 28 16 - Kyah Simon 32 17 - Mackenzie Arnold 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Katrina Gorry 31 19 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Sam Kerr 29 20 Chelsea FC (England) Ellie Carpenter 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Charlotte Grant 21 22 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Kyra Cooney-Cross 21 23 Hammarby IF (Sweden)

