On Saturday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 110 hits.
  • In 64.9% of his 114 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 4.4% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20.2% of his games this year, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (34.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 56
.254 AVG .278
.322 OBP .352
.302 SLG .388
6 XBH 16
2 HR 3
13 RBI 18
36/15 K/BB 36/20
1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (139 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sanchez (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.