The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .280 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 91st in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 115 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 115), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has driven home a run in 40 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 53 .291 AVG .267 .333 OBP .318 .443 SLG .389 24 XBH 17 6 HR 5 36 RBI 32 44/15 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

