Michael Chavis vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Chavis -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 19 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), Chavis has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Chavis has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in seven games this year (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.231
|AVG
|.270
|.250
|OBP
|.341
|.333
|SLG
|.378
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|2
|13/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Sanchez (1-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, Aug. 11, the lefty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.39 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
