Nationals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (66-56) and the Washington Nationals (56-67) at Nationals Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on August 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Phillies 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (43.5%) in those contests.
- Washington has a mark of 29-33 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (545 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Trevor Williams vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 15
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Nick Pivetta
|August 16
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs James Paxton
|August 17
|Red Sox
|W 10-7
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Sale
|August 18
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Joan Adon vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 19
|Phillies
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 20
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Zack Wheeler
|August 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Carlos Rodón
|August 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Luis Severino
|August 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Randy Vasquez
|August 25
|@ Marlins
|-
|Joan Adon vs Eury Pérez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.