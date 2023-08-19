How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies face Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 113 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 545 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jake Irvin (3-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Irvin has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Nick Pivetta
|8/16/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
|8/17/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-7
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Sale
|8/18/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Carlos Rodón
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Luis Severino
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Randy Vasquez
|8/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Eury Pérez
