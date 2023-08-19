Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies face Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 113 home runs as a team.

Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Washington has scored 545 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jake Irvin (3-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Irvin has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Josiah Gray Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies - Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin Randy Vasquez 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Eury Pérez

