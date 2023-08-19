The Philadelphia Phillies (66-56) take on the Washington Nationals (56-67) after Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of home runs in an 8-7 defeat to the Nationals. The game begins at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (1-3, 3.39 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (3-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.

Irvin heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Irvin is trying to secure his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

The Phillies will hand the ball to Sanchez (1-3) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, Aug. 11, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 3.39, a 4.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.011.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Sanchez will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 545 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 113 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 7-for-24 with a double, a home run and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

