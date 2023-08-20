Alex Call vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks while batting .194.
- In 50 of 99 games this year (50.5%) Call has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (13.1%).
- In 6.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.207
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.308
|.314
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|35/21
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Wheeler (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
