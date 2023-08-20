The Washington Commanders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of August 20.

Watch the Commanders this season on Fubo!

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Washington Betting Insights

Washington went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

A total of five Commanders games last season hit the over.

On defense, Washington was a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by surrendering only 304.6 yards per game. It ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last year and 4-3-1 away from home.

Washington picked up four wins as the favorite (in nine games) and four wins as an underdog (eight games).

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game).

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.

Click here to read about Brissett's 2023 fantasy outlook!

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

Should you draft McLaurin in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Is Gibson worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Click here to learn more about Samuel's 2023 fantasy value!

Cody Barton registered two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Seahawks.

Bet on Commanders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +6000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3500 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1500 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1500

Odds are current as of August 20 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.