Joey Meneses vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .281 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 93rd in slugging.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this season (40.5%), including 10 multi-run games (8.6%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|53
|.294
|AVG
|.267
|.336
|OBP
|.318
|.444
|SLG
|.389
|24
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|32
|45/15
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wheeler will aim to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.097), and 13th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
