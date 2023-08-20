Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) and Washington Nationals (56-68) going head to head at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 20.

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (9-5) for the Phillies and Trevor Williams (5-7) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have won in 47, or 43.1%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Washington has won eight of 23 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 19 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (548 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule