Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (56-68) in the series rubber match at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday, August 20. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Phillies are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+180). An 8.5-run total has been listed for this game.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Williamsport, Pennsylvania Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (9-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (5-7, 5.20 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 79 times and won 46, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Phillies have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (43.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win eight times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-4.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th

