Nationals vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 20
The Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) meet the Washington Nationals (56-68) after Trea Turner hit a pair of home runs in a 12-3 victory over the Nationals. The game starts at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (9-5) for the Phillies and Trevor Williams (5-7) for the Nationals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (9-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-7, 5.20 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams
- Williams (5-7 with a 5.20 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
- Williams has registered three quality starts this season.
- Williams is trying to collect his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Trevor Williams vs. Phillies
- He will take the hill against a Phillies offense that ranks ninth in the league with 1086 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .425 (eighth in the league) with 147 total home runs (14th in MLB action).
- Head-to-head against the Phillies this season, Williams has pitched 15 1/3 innings, giving up 13 earned runs on 20 hits while striking out 14.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler
- Wheeler (9-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.56 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.
- He's going for his eighth straight quality start.
- Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th.
Zack Wheeler vs. Nationals
- The Nationals have scored 548 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 113 home runs, 29th in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Nationals in three games, and they have gone 22-for-66 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI over 14 2/3 innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.