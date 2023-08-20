Stone Garrett vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023
On Sunday, Stone Garrett (hitting .429 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .283 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Garrett enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .450 with two homers.
- Garrett has had a hit in 42 of 82 games this year (51.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (22.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett has picked up an RBI in 26.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including eight multi-run games (9.8%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|34
|.256
|AVG
|.317
|.333
|OBP
|.383
|.440
|SLG
|.525
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|19
|40/13
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (9-5) to make his 25th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.097), and 13th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
