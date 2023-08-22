C.J. Abrams -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .250 with 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Abrams has had a hit in 71 of 115 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has driven in a run in 30 games this year (26.1%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this season (41.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.7%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 54 .251 AVG .249 .311 OBP .294 .405 SLG .410 19 XBH 19 7 HR 5 23 RBI 24 45/13 K/BB 46/7 18 SB 15

Yankees Pitching Rankings