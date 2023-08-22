On Tuesday, Lane Thomas (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.335), slugging percentage (.480) and total hits (142) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 124 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.3% of those games.

Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 19 of them (15.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 47 games this year (37.9%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season (69 of 124), with two or more runs 13 times (10.5%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 59 .317 AVG .259 .357 OBP .313 .506 SLG .453 28 XBH 24 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings