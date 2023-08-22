The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is batting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

This season, Chavis has tallied at least one hit in 17 of 28 games (60.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Chavis has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .220 AVG .270 .238 OBP .341 .317 SLG .378 2 XBH 2 1 HR 1 3 RBI 2 15/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings