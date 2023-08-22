In the series opener on Tuesday, August 22, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-64) match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (57-68). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Nationals have +155 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (1-4, 7.33 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-10, 3.96 ERA)

Nationals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 40, or 55.6%, of the 72 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for New York.

In the last 10 games, the Yankees were favored on the moneyline four times, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have come away with 48 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 21 of 43 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Alex Call 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+290) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th

