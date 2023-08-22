Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Yankees on August 22, 2023
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lane Thomas and Gleyber Torres are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees square off at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 142 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He has a .289/.335/.480 slash line so far this year.
- Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .450 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI (135 total hits).
- He's slashed .285/.331/.421 so far this year.
- Meneses brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .429 with three doubles and six RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|5
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 48 walks and 50 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .267/.335/.440 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 67 hits with 11 doubles, 24 home runs, 56 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.407/.617 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
