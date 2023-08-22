The New York Yankees (60-64) will try to stop an eight-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Nationals (57-68) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (1-4) for the Yankees and Josiah Gray (7-10) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-4, 7.33 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-10, 3.96 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals are sending Gray (7-10) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 3.96 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 129 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.

Gray is trying to record his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this season heading into this game.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (1-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, throwing 2 2/3 innings and giving up five earned runs.

The 30-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 7.33, a 1.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.519.

None of Rodon's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Rodon has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

