C.J. Abrams vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks while batting .250.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 72 of 116 games this season (62.1%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (24.1%).
- In 11.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has driven in a run in 31 games this year (26.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.251
|AVG
|.249
|.311
|OBP
|.293
|.405
|SLG
|.421
|19
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|25
|45/13
|K/BB
|46/7
|18
|SB
|15
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 7.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday, Aug. 15 against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .329 against him.
