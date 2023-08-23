Dominic Smith vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .335 this season while batting .265 with 35 walks and 43 runs scored.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (75 of 116), with multiple hits 32 times (27.6%).
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.3%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had an RBI in 24 games this year (20.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.8%).
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 2.6%.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.254
|AVG
|.278
|.319
|OBP
|.352
|.300
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|18
|37/15
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Severino (2-8) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 7.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, Aug. 15 against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .329 against him.
