Lane Thomas vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on August 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Yankees.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 143 hits and an OBP of .335, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .480.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Thomas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in 94 of 125 games this season (75.2%), including 40 multi-hit games (32.0%).
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Thomas has had an RBI in 47 games this season (37.6%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 69 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.317
|AVG
|.259
|.357
|OBP
|.312
|.506
|SLG
|.453
|28
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|82/17
|11
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Severino (2-8) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 7.98 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Aug. 15 against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .329 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.