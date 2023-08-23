The New York Yankees (60-65) will try to stop a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Nationals (58-68) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Severino (2-8, 7.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.38 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (2-8, 7.98 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.38 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (6-9 with a 4.38 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.

The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

Over 24 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.

Gore is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the season in this outing.

Gore will try to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (2-8) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 7.98 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .329.

He has earned a quality start three times in 14 starts this season.

Severino has six starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.