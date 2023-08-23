Wednesday's contest features the New York Yankees (60-65) and the Washington Nationals (58-68) squaring off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 23.

The Yankees will call on Luis Severino (2-8) against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (6-9).

Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (44.1%) in those games.

This season, Washington has been victorious 41 times in 90 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (554 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule