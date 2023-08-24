Joey Meneses and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees and Michael King on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .282 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 83 of 119 games this year (69.7%), including 37 multi-hit games (31.1%).

He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 119), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has had an RBI in 41 games this season (34.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .302 AVG .260 .342 OBP .316 .448 SLG .379 24 XBH 17 6 HR 5 37 RBI 32 45/15 K/BB 52/18 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings