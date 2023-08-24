The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.476) and total hits (143) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 33rd in slugging.

In 94 of 126 games this year (74.6%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).

He has gone deep in 19 games this year (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.3% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 69 games this year (54.8%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .317 AVG .255 .357 OBP .308 .506 SLG .446 28 XBH 25 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 83/17 11 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings